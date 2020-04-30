Iris Carmichael New Market, Iowa June 5, 1929-Apr. 18, 2020 Iris Lola (Crawford) Carmichael was born June 5, 1929, to Homer and Lola (Minard) Crawford. She was the 4th of 7 children. She graduated from Clarinda High School in 1947. Iris married Lewis (Doc) Carmichael June 7, 1950. They were married for 56 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother to Ken, Kathy and Lori, grandmother of 7, and great grandmother of 13. She enjoyed working at the Clarinda Outlet Store and her years as the head cook at the New Market school cafeteria. Iris was known to often give second helpings to the students. She was a wonderful cook and loved it as well as baking, knitting, crocheting, and doing word puzzles. Iris and Doc enjoyed camping, spending time at Windmill Lake, as well as getting together with family. Most weekends while Doc was alive, they had family get togethers at their home in New Market. Iris passed away at Clarinda Reginal Health Center April 18, 2020. Preceding her in death are her husband, her mother and father, mother-in-law and father-in-law Wilber and Mabel (Gant) Carmichael; brothers, Leonard (Pauline) Crawford, Robert (Helen) Crawford, Keith (Virginia) Crawford, sister Barbara (AL) Wilson, brother-in-law Aaron Cates, and sister-in-law Elaine Crawford; sisters-in-law, Elaine (John) McNeese, Jean (Randall) Herzberg and Myrna Karg. Left to cherish her memory are her children, son Ken (Marleen) Carmichael of Maryville, MO; daughters, Kathy (Dean) Owens of Kansas City, MO and Lori (Brian) Clement of New Market, brother Don Crawford of Cottonwood, AZ, sister Doris Cates of Broken Arrow, OK, brother-in-law Larry Karg, Clarinda, IA; grandchildren, Renee (Carson) Riedel of Clarinda, IA, Gwyn (Steve) Mooney of Philadelphia, PA, Sarah (Tom) Hall of McKinney TX, Emily Presser of Liberty, MO, Mark Owens of Kansas City, MO, Tim (McKenzie) Eighmy of New Market, IA, Terry (Laura) Eighmy of Maryville, MO, as well as 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, since Iris and Doc were members of the New Market Church of Christ for many years, memorial contributions will go to their church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family is planning to have a memorial service at a later date.
