CARPENTER, DWYLAH

Dwylah Carpenter Clarinda, Iowa Jan. 4, 1928-Mar. 21, 2020 Dwylah Carpenter, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Azria Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Private Graveside Funeral Services were held. Open visitation was held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Dwylah Carpenter Memorial. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Dwylah Jean Carpenter was born January 4, 1928, in Clarinda, Iowa, to John Peterman and Sylvia (Evans) Peterman. She grew up in Clarinda and graduated from Clarinda High School. Dwylah was united in marriage to Fred Carpenter and they later divorced. Two children were born to this union, Debra and Larry. Following her graduation from High School, Dwylah worked at GTE Telephone Company in Clarinda. She then worked at the local banks for a time when her children were grown and returned to work for GTE Telephone Company in Clarinda and then in Tama, Iowa until her retirement. She then returned to Clarinda and worked for Walker-Merrick Funeral Home for fourteen years. Dwylah was an active member of the Clarinda Regional Health Center Auxiliary and enjoyed volunteering at the Clarinda Hospital gift shop. She also enjoyed her volunteer work with the RSVP. She was an active member of the First Christian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Dwylah was an avid bowler and also enjoyed knitting, reading and word puzzles. Preceding Dwylah in death were her parents, John and Sylvia Peterman; husband, Fred Carpenter; sister, Freda Boeck; brothers, Paul Peterman and Donald Peterman and nephew, Eddie Peterman. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debra Carpenter of Clarinda, Iowa and friend Charles Richardson of Shenandoah, Iowa; son, Larry Carpenter and wife Jana of Clarinda, Iowa; grandchildren, Adrian Archer and wife Donna of St. Charles, Missouri, Ryan Cahill and wife Andrea of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, Judd Carpenter and wife Aga of Overland Park, Kansas and Shea Carpenter of Osage Beach, Missouri; great grandchildren, Natalie, Derek, Megan, Kylie, Keagan, Knox, Roman and Gwen; other relatives and many friends.
