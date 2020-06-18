Allan Crawford Allan Crawford of Meriden, Connecticut passed away May 2, 2020. He was the son of Helen (Grove) Crawford and Howard Crawford originally from the Clarinda and Bedford area. Funeral services were held on June 11th in Meriden. Condolences may be shared with his wife, Laura, and son, David, at 17 Metacomet Dr., Meriden, CT 06450.
