CULVER, NORMA

Norma Culver Clarinda, Iowa July 18, 1931-April 20, 2020 Norma Culver, age 88, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Monday, April 20, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor Clarinda, Iowa. Memorial Graveside Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at the Conway Cemetery, Conway, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Norma Mae (Breach) Culver was born July 18, 1931, in rural Henderson, Iowa to Ray Breach and Anna Matilda (Alff) Breach and she passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Norma grew up in the Sharpsburg, Iowa area and graduated from Conway High School, Conway, Iowa. Following her graduation she became employed in Clarinda, Iowa. Norma was united in marriage June 24, 1953 to William "Bill" Culver at the First United Methodist Church in Clarinda. They were blessed with a son, Wesley. Bill and Norma resided in Clarinda for twelve years. They resided in Bellevue, Nebraska and Sutherland, Nebraska for Bill's employment with the Nebraska Public Power District. Following his retirement they returned to Clarinda. Norma was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarinda and she also enjoyed going to Cowboy Church. Norma was a quiet person and her family was important to her and she especially enjoyed her grandson, Thomas. Preceding Norma in death were her parents, Ray and Anna Breach; husband, Bill Culver (09/24/2007); brothers, Delmar Breach, Kenneth Breach and Dean Breach. Norma is survived by her son, Wesley Culver and wife April of Bellevue, Nebraska; grandchildren, Thomas Culver (Madi Castor) of Lincoln, Nebraska; step grandchildren, Jessica Reay and husband James of Lincoln, Nebraska, David Citta, Jr. and wife Lisa of North Platt, Nebraska; step great grandchildren, Owen Reay and Ella Reay; sister, Eleanor Witt and husband Bill of Council Bluffs, Iowa; nieces; nephews and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Culver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
