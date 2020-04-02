DEGASE, DONNA

Donna K. Degase Clarinda, Iowa Aug. 24, 1946-Mar. 29, 2020 Donna Karyl Degase, 73, of Clarinda, Iowa formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home. Donna was born on August 24, 1946 at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, Missouri to Donald Cleo and Norma Ruth (Archibald) Kling. Donna grew up in Maryville and graduated from Maryville RII High School with the class of 1964. She also received her Beauty School Certificate in 1965 in St. Joseph. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. She worked at Casey's and later for Subway Sandwich Shop in Clarinda until her retirement. Donna was a house painter and secretary at AD Lumber. In her younger years she loved water skiing, family dinners and the holidays. She enjoyed garage sailing and also going to the Lied Center. Most important to Donna was her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish Donna's memory are daughter, Michelle (Tom) Roberts, Corning, Iowa; sons Brent (Angie) Degase, Clarinda, Iowa, Curt Degase, Kansas City, Missouri; granddaughter, Mallory Degase, Clarinda, Iowa, Aaron Glick, Ft. Collins, Colorado, Amber (Ethan) Woldruff, Clarinda, Iowa, great-grandchildren, Waverly Woldruff and Jace Woldruff; brother, John (Vicki) Kling, Maryville, Missouri, sister, Pam (Larry) Davidson, Hopkins, Missouri along with nieces and nephews. Donna married Allen Kent Degase on February 27, 1965 and later divorced. Private Family Graveside Services will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home on Thursday, April 2nd at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville. A register book will be available to sign from 8am to 5pm on Wednesday, April 1st at the funeral home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.
