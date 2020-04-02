DUKES, MARY LOU

Mary Lou (Snyder) Dukes Bedford, Iowa Sept. 29, 1928-Mar. 15, 2020 Visitation for Mary Lou Dukes, 91, were held at Cummings Family Funeral Home, Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 3-7 PM. A Private Family Funeral was held in her honor. Interment was held at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Taylor County Museum. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Mary Lou (Snyder) Dukes passed away in Corning hospital on March 15, 2020, a long time resident of Bedford, Iowa. Mary Lou was born September 29, 1928 to Merle and Ruby (Trumbo) Snyder. She was married to Donald L. Goudie from 1947-1957. To this union 3 children were born, Donna, Ann & Michael. Mary Lou married Rex Dukes in 1964. To this union 3 children were born. Brenda, David & Amy. Mary Lou graduated from Bedford High School in 1946. She held many different jobs during her long life. After graduating she worked as a secretary for the Bedford Community high school for several years. Later on in life she worked in the Taylor county treasure office and was at one time a dental assistant for a local dentist. When she married Rex in 1964, she became a farm wife, and she held that title for 25 years during which time she also had held many part time jobs. After retiring from farming and moving to town, she worked as a seamstress at a local sewing factory and retired from Boyt in 1999. After retirement Mary Lou enjoyed volunteering at the local Taylor county museum. She loved spending time there, and it gave her a chance to socialize with her close friends. When asked, "Where's Mom today?" Rex would often jokingly reply, "She's on display at the museum." Mary Lou's most prized job title was Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma. She dearly loved each and every one of her family. She cheered for them and beamed with pride over their greatest accomplishments and was also a great listener, shoulder to cry on and advice giver in times that were hard. She loved having everyone home for a visit. She also loved to travel and was always ready to go whenever asked. Her favorite vacations were going to the ocean. She loved the sound of the waves. Mary Lou was also a life time member of the First Baptist Church. She most recently resided at Eiler Place assisted living in Clarinda, Iowa. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents Merle and Ruby Snyder, husband Rex D. Dukes, a sister Lois Haidsiak, infant brother Robert and infant sister Helen, her grandson Michael Paul Goudie & great grandson Josiah Conner. She is survived by her children Donna( Matt) Johnson of Omaha NE, Ann (Stan) Miller of Albion, IA, Michael (Marlys) Goudie of Bennington, NE, Brenda Dukes of Bedford, IA, David (Julie) Dukes of Glenwood, IA, Amy (Jeff) Scott of Bedford, IA, 19 grandchildren, 30 Great grandchildren, 1 soon to be great great grandson, her brother Richard " Dick" (Phyllis) Snyder of Arvada, CO, many nieces, nephews and beloved, best friend and companion, her dog, Buddy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.