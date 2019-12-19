EITZEN, FRED

Fred Eitzen Dallas, Oregon Feb. 13, 1941-Nov. 21, 2019 Fred John Eitzen passed away peacefully at his home on November 21st, 2019 in Dallas, Oregon. Fred was one of four children born to Ernest and Lydia Eitzen of Clarinda, IA on February 13, 1941. Fred married his high school sweetheart, Karen Annan on September 3rd, 1960 in Yorktown, IA. Together they had five children Kirk, Lori (Nevin) McSpadden, Paul, Mark, John (Allison), 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Fred was a successful business man in the lumber business for over 45 years. He enjoyed many hobbies such as wood working, creating stained glass artwork, golfing and his part-time job at Walmart that he secured after retiring from the lumber business. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and cheering on his grandchildren as they participated in a variety of sports and activities. He is survived by his loving wife, Karen, two sisters, Lois Moore and Mary Lou (Al) Beecher, children Lori, Paul, Mark and John, as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lydia, father-in-law, George Annan, mother-in-law, Elsie Annan, brother, Lowell Eitzen, brother-in-law, Dean Moore and eldest son, Kirk. Fred was an advocate for health sciences and chose to donate his remains to the Oregon Health and Science University, in order to further medical education and research programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.