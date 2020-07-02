Vince Else Nodaway, Iowa Mar. 20, 1936-June 14,2020 Vince was born to Victor and Velma (Prather) Else on March 20, 1936 in Nodaway, IA. He passed away at home June 14, 2020. His family lived on a farm and two years later he was joined by his brother Vernon. He attended country schools until Junior High then attended school in Villisca. He graduated from Villisca High School in the Class of 1954. Vince then attended Tarkio College graduating in the class of 1958. He taught one year in Westboro, Mo. then from 1959- 1998 in Villisca Community Schools. Vince started teaching Jr High Math then changed to Physical Education grades K- 12 and coached Jr High boys football, basketball, track, baseball, cross country running; Jr High girls, basketball, track, softball, cross country; High School Boys, cross country running, bowling; High School girls, assistant basketball, cross country running, softball, bowing; High School girls and boys co-ed, horseshoe (won the state championship). He also officiated for football, high school and junior high; basketball, Jr. college, high school girls and boys and junior high girls and boys; softball, high school and Jr. high; basketball, high school and Jr. High and track for college, high school and junior high girls and boys, and you can't forget about Jay Jumpers! The jump rope demonstration team sponsored by the American Heart Association traveled western Iowa and Missouri. Vince received several awards and recognitions through out his life for his work. He married Judy Bodwell in Villisca at the Advent Christian Church August 17, 1963, to this union four children were born, Janice, Brenda, Christine and James. Vince is a life long member of Advent Christian church serving as Sunday school teacher, elder and deacon. Preceding him in death are his parents, brother Vernon and his mother and father-in-law Rev Elliott and Dorothy Bodwell and brother-in-law David Bodwell. Vince is survived by his wife Judy of 56 years; daughters, Janice (Lonnie) Shanno, Brenda (Jeff) Andersen, Chris (Fred) Moyer, and son Jim (Cortnee) Else; grandchildren, Mikayla Andersen, Braden Andersen, Dane Moyer, Jaimie Moyer and Terry Moyer along with many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service was held Friday, June 20, 2020, 10 am at Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials can be made to the family of Vincent Else. Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
