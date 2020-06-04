FARQUHAR, RUTH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 255 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA FREMONT MILLS MONTGOMERY PAGE IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA SARPY IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA CASS JOHNSON NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BELLEVUE, CLARINDA, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, GLENWOOD, HAMBURG, LA VISTA, NEBRASKA CITY, PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, RED OAK, SHENANDOAH, SIDNEY, STERLING, TABLE ROCK, TABOR, AND TECUMSEH.