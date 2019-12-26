FINCK, NATHAN

Nathan Finck Lenexa, Kansas July 7, 1984-Dec. 12, 2019 Nathan Finck, 35, of Lenexa, Kansas formerly of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence in Lenexa. A visitation was held 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. A Funeral Service was held 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Clarinda, Iowa with Rev. Mike Harvey officiating. Interment will be held at the Clarinda Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be given to Nathan Finck Memorial. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Our son, Nathan Paul Finck, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the home he was sharing with friends in Lenexa, Kansas. He succumbed to a long and painful battle with depression, a true disease of the mind and mental outlook. Nate was found abandoned in a safe location in Seoul, Korea, on July 9, 1984. He was given the birthdate of July 7, 1984. He was a healthy birthweight with a cleft lip and palate and needed surgery that his birthparents could not provide. Nate arrived home to us on June 30, 1985, a week prior to his first birthday, joining two sisters, Katherine and Sheila, and a brother Chris, at home with his parents, Dana and Carolyn Finck. He attended school in Clarinda, Iowa, where he was involved in Boy Scouts, church activities and various sports. He especially loved football and track. Over the years, he had nine surgeries to the repair of his cleft lip and palate. Nate loved to make people laugh, which may have caused a few teachers to shake their heads. He saw each person he met as a possible new best friend. Nate would notice things that others didn't and try to lift people's spirits. He graduated from Clarinda High School in May of 2003. Nate loved Iowa State University and enjoyed being an ISU fan, especially of football. It was there that he met Becky Berndt and they were married in June 2007. Nate graduated from ISU in 2008 with a Bachelors of Science in Biology and a secondary education teaching endorsement. He was a complete science geek and would discuss science facts with anyone, whether they displayed interested or not. In the years since graduation Nate has taught secondary science, enjoyed success in sales and management at Verizon and in the last few months worked for Quest Diagnostics in Kansas City as a forensic scientist. Within Nate and Becky's marriage they welcomed two children, Harper Mae, ten years old, and Ryden Paul, 8 years old to our family. Along with the treasure we have in Becky, Harper and Ryden have brought all of us immeasurable joy. Nate and Becky were divorced at the time of his death. Nathan is survived by his children, Harper and Ryden Finck and their mother, Becky; parents, Dana and Carolyn Finck of Clarinda, Iowa; sisters, Katherine Metten of Platte City, Missouri; Sheila (Ryan) Sloss of Gardner, Kansas; brother, Chris (Andrea) Finck of Winterset, Iowa; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many, many friends.
