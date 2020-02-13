Lois Fisher Clarinda, Iowa Nov. 12, 1925-Jan. 27, 2020 Lois Marie Fisher, 94 of Clarinda Iowa passed away January 27th, 2020. Lois was born to the late Herman and Julia Faye Perrigo, New Market, Iowa, on November 12,1925. Lois is survived by her daughter Kelly Pierce and son-in-law Scott Pierce; granddaughter Jordyn Pierce; great granddaughter Raelyn Pierce of Georgia. She is also survived by her sister Vesta Elder of Clarinda Iowa and nieces Sherry McEver, Terry Reynolds and Connie Smith. A memorial service was held February 9th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.