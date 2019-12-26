Jean Graham College Springs, Iowa Aug. 25, 1930-Dec. 7, 2019 Jean Graham, 89, of College Springs, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence in College Springs, Iowa. Memorial Services were held 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be given to Jean Graham Memorial. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Our mom, Jean Marie Graham took the hand of our dad and joined him in heaven on December 7, 2019. Jean Marie Graham was born August 25, 1930 in Atlantic, Iowa to Helen Keller and estranged father. One of nine children, Jean grew up in the Guss and New Market area. She graduated from New Market High School. On July 18, 1948, she was united in marriage to Roy Graham, Jr. at the Christian Church Parsonage, Clarinda, Iowa. Three children, Randy, Linda and Marcia completed their family. Jean and Roy were members of the Guss Methodist Church. During the next sixty seven years of marriage, Jean worked along side her husband. They farmed in the Guss area and later moved to Bedford where she kept books for their trucking business. She also worked at the Corning Hospital for two years. Jean and Roy enjoyed traveling and they spent eighteen years wintering in Arizona. They moved to College Springs in 1994. Jean always had beautiful gardens; she especially enjoyed her flower gardens and Iris. She also enjoyed her vegetable garden, cooking and sewing. Preceding Jean in death were her mother and step father, Helen and Vance McPike; in-laws, Roy and Bertha Graham; husband, Roy Graham, Jr. (2014); granddaughter, Tracy Ann; grandsons, Bradley Randall and Brenton Roy; sisters, Ruth, Beverly Clayton, Arlene King, Judy Sparks; brothers, James Keller, Jack Keller; sisters-in-law, Anita Keller, Claudia Graham and Betty Graham; brothers-in-law, Alvin Clayton, Ross King and Charles Graham. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Randy (Lynn) Graham of Red Oak, Iowa; daughters, Linda Rolen of College Springs, Iowa and Marcia (Tim) Hoag of Afton, Iowa; grandchildren, Jason Danner (Tonya) of Montreal, Missouri, Michael Tatel (Amber) of Afton, Iowa, Shannon Vanette (Cole) of Tabor, Iowa and Lisa Good (Justin) of Council Grove, Kansas; twelve great grandchildren; four great, great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Combs, Loleta Spring (Gary) of New Market, Iowa and Mary Ann Keller; many nieces and nephews and many friends. Jean will be missed by her loving family and friends. She will be forever in their hearts. May the Lord grant comfort and peace to those who mourn her passing.
GRAHAM, JEAN
To plant a tree in memory of JEAN GRAHAM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
