GREENWOOD, JANET

Janet Greenwood Clarinda, Iowa Nov. 26, 1934-Apr. 11, 2020 Janet Greenwood, 85, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her son's residence in Clarinda. She has donated her body the Nebraska Anatomical Board. A Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held at the Covenanter Cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Children's Square, Black Mountain Home for Children, Youth, and Families, International, Women in the Synod of Lakes and Prairies. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Janet Rose Greenwood left this mortal life on April 11, 2020. She was 85 years young and the family believes she did it on purpose to avoid the Covid19 quarantine and having to vote in the 2020 Presidential Election. Janet was born on November 26, 1934 in the front bedroom of a farmhouse south of Clarinda. Her parents Donald and Ida Whitehill and big brother Edwin welcomed her to the family. Her life on the farm translated into a strong reverence for nature and a desire to be a good steward of the land. Janet preferred a simple life over one filled with abundance. She would choose a hot dog roast at the farm over a 5 star dinner any day of the week. She loved her farm and would spend hours walking in the timber searching for her beloved wild flowers or a new hickory sapling. In the Spring she wanted to make sure the Wood Duck and Bluebird houses were ready for new residents. She could stand in the native grasses in the Fall and feel the breath of her God gently swaying the grasses around her. Janet was known for her generosity to others and ability to know what you should be doing differently in life. She offered a charm, wit, and love to those who were her friends. She simply was a loving and amazing woman, along with being an outspoken and spunky lady. Traits that were all bundled into one beautiful package. She made two mission trips to Columbia (the country, not the city in Missouri) and loved the people and the beauty of the country. She also volunteered at the local elementary school for a number of years. Spending time with students while helping them read, brought her great joy. For over 50 years she served Trinity Presbyterian Church in almost every capacity from Sunday school teacher to church elder. She loved the members of the church and developed many lifelong friendships with them. She had many talents: she was a wonderful cook and known for her potato salad and fried chicken, which was second only to her mother's. She may not have been an accomplished bridge player but she played a mean hand of Go Fish, and was a renowned strategist when playing Chutes and Ladders. Later in life her children would realize that she had an astounding memory as she would describe in detail, events growing up in the great depression when she was only 3 or 4 years old. Janet spent almost 30 years in the Real Estate business. She relished the thought of finding a young couple that perfect first home. She retired from the business in 2005 to spend more time traveling with her husband and discovering new places throughout this great land. Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband, and father of her four children, John Clyde Greenwood. Three days prior to passing, she said Dad was peaking around the corner waiting on her. She loved him until her dying day when she went to join him for a wonderful Easter celebration in the presence of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. She is survived by four children: John D Greenwood (Shari), Jean A Minor (Duane), Juli L Mace (Tom), all in Clarinda and Joy E Walker (Mark) of Clemmons, NC. Although she loved them all, it is rumored she liked her ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren even more. Over the years Janet and John cherished their relationship with Alma Ncho and her three children, considering them family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.