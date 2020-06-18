GREER, GARY

Gary Greer Clarinda, Iowa Dec. 25, 1955-June 10, 2020 Gary Patrick Greer was born December 25, 1955 in Clarinda, Iowa to Walter Gerald "Jerry" Greer and Mary (Rule) Greer. He grew up in Clarinda and graduated from Clarinda High School with the class of 1975. In high school, Gary enjoyed track, football and wrestling and had a lot of success in all sports. Gary began his working career with the City of Clarinda and the Clarinda Mental Health Institute and retired in March 2014 after thirty five plus years as a correctional officer at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. He had a good relationship and enjoyed working with the lifer inmates. Gary enjoyed a good time with his few close friends and he treasured them dearly. He enjoyed driving the countryside and seeing the sights. Gary collected guns and also enjoyed hunting arrowheads and was very lucky in finding 4-leaf clovers. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Greer. Survivors include his mother, Mary Greer of Clarinda, Iowa; siblings, Walter "Glenn" Greer (Connie Vigil) of Barstow, California, Sharon Richardson (Kevin) of Omaha, Nebraska and Mike Greer (Gail Page) of Omaha, Nebraska; nieces; nephews and treasured friends. Gary entered into peace Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Graveside funeral Services were held 11:00 AM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Clarinda Cemetery with Reverend Andrew Rubenking officiating. Visitation was 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Clarinda Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.