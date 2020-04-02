HAMM, ROBERT

Robert A. Hamm Clarinda, Iowa Jan. 17, 1924-Mar. 23, 2020 Bob Hamm, 96, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Monday, March 23, 2020 at Azria Health, Clarinda, Iowa. Private Family Graveside Funeral Services were held. Open Visitation was held 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Nodaway Valley Museum, or to the Clarinda Lions Club. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Robert Anson Hamm was born January 17, 1924 to Douglas and Ada (Reed) Hamm near Shambaugh, IA. They later moved to College Springs area and Bob attended Farquhar Country School. He went to Amity High School at College Springs, graduating with the class of 1942. He served in the Army from 1942-1945, spending time in France and Iceland. On September 14, 1948 he was married to Maxine Damewood at the Methodist Church in College Springs. They became parents to three children, Joy Kathleen, Ronald Dell, and Donald Dean. "Bob" worked at various jobs in the area until they moved east of Shambaugh and started farming, later moving east of Clarinda on the family farm. He also began driving a school bus for the East River school and continued for the Clarinda schools for over 30 years, retiring in 1999. They moved to Clarinda in 1978 when the farm sold. Bob is member of the Clarinda Methodist Church, served on the board of Nodaway Valley Museum, was a member of RSVP and drove a taxi when it first started in Clarinda. He is member of the Clarinda Lion's Club where his "pet project" was the Santa House sponsored by the club, until he had to give it up for health reasons, but he still enjoyed seeing the children go through and was interested in the number of children each week. His brother George helped build the house many years ago. Bob enjoyed his "coffee group" at McDonald's, and seldom missed it, 6 days a week. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Hamm, of 71 years, his daughter, Joy (Jerry) Renander of Clarinda; sons, Ronald Hamm of Clarinda, and Donald Hamm (Kathy) of Bernville, Pennsylvania; sister, Marthelia Freeman of California; seven grandchildren, Rob (Deana) Renander of Livermore, Maine, Scott Renander of Charleston, South Carolina, Jason (Michan) Renander of Clarinda, Iowa, Kari (Robb) Marlow of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Chris (Bobbie Jo) Hamm of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, Michael (Tember) Hamm of Germany, and Kristen (Shane) Hoffa of Robesonia, Pennsylvania; fifteen great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and many friends. Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter-in-law, Marcia Hamm; sister, Wanda; brother, George and wife Rozella; brother, Kenneth and wife Ada; brother, Eldon and wife Marion; brother- in-law Don Freeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.