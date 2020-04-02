HANSON, PAT

Pat Hanson Braddyville, Iowa Mar. 13, 1924-Mar. 26, 2020 Pat Hanson, 96, of Braddyville, Iowa entered into peace Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence in Braddyville. Private Graveside Funeral Services were held. Open visitation was held 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment will be held at the Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Patricia Ann (Garrett) Hanson left her earthly home in Braddyville, IA and entered her eternal home on March 26, 2020, at the age of 96 years and 13 days. She was born in a rural home near College Springs, IA on March 13, 1924. Pat was the daughter of Max Martin Garrett and Eva Alice (Linebaugh) Garrett who were life long residents of Page County. She graduated from Braddyville High School in 1942. After earning her teaching certificate, Pat taught school in Cody, Wyoming for a year and in Henderson, Iowa for 3 years prior to her marriage to Luther Hanson (Red Oak, Iowa) on August 31, 1948. They resided in Council Bluffs where Pat gave private piano lessons and was church organist for Westminster Presbyterian Church while raising 6 children. In 1967 she moved to Braddyville and taught school for 25 years, retiring in 1992. She earned her Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree from Northwest Missouri State University. She continued to give private piano lessons and was church organist for the Braddyville United Methodist Church until age 93. She provided organ and/or piano music for a multitude of weddings and funerals until her Parkinson's Disease and macular degeneration prevented her from performing up to her professional standards. She was also very active in the community serving more than 50 years as a member of the Braddyville United Methodist Church and UMW (United Methodist Women). She provided food and donated time for nearly every event sponsored by the church and Braddy Hall until she was physically unable to help. She also served as Braddyville city clerk for many years. Preceding Pat in death were her parents Max & Eva (Linebaugh) Garrett, daughter Beth, brothers Max and Laurence, and sister-in-law Clarice (Jamie) Garrett. Pat is survived by sister Jean & husband Fred Graham of East Lansing Michigan, sister-in-law, Joyce Garrett of Eugene, Oregon, sons Dave and Paul of Tucson, Arizona, son John & wife Joyce of Littleton, Colorado, daughters Ruth & husband Richard Miller of Silver City, Iowa, and Mary & husband Bill Gardner of Lacey, Washington; 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; many nieces & nephews and a host of friends.
