Hartman, Ronald

Ronald Hartman 1960-2019 Ronald Hartman, 59, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Azria Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa. A Funeral Service was held 10:30 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Ritchie Funeral Ho me, Clarinda, Iowa with Reverend Tim Maxa officiating. A visitation with the family was held 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at the Clarinda Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Ronald Loree Hartman was born June 24, 1960 in Baldwin Park, California to Franklin Clark Hartman and Dorothy Iona (Mick) Hartman. Ron grew up in California with his four siblings. He attended schools in LaPuente, California. While he was living in California, Ron worked at a Christmas Tree farm and also at a Holiday Inn. In 1988, he moved to Clarinda with his family. In the early years in Clarinda, Ron worked with his mom in her janitorial business including cleaning at Walker-Merrick Funeral Home. He also worked at the Sale Barn for Clark Crawford. Ron loved talking to people and making them laugh. He was quite the jokester and enjoyed surprising people. Ron was a big Elvis fan and loved his music. He loved going to classic and street rod car shows with his cousin, Danny Adams. They would ride in shows in Des Moines, Lincoln and Omaha with a 1932 Chevy Street Rod (very classy). Ron enjoyed baseball and was a big Clarinda A's fan. He was at the ball field at every game and helped out in any way he could. He was also a Nebraska Corn Husker fan. Ron loved all of his nieces and nephews and enjoyed pulling them in the wagon with his garden John Deere Tractor. Preceding Ron in death was his father, Clark Hartman. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Dorothy Hartman of Clarinda, Iowa; siblings, Steven Hartman and wife Rosie of Wichita, Kansas, Regina Joyce Hartman of Augusta, Kansas, Sharon Hardisty of Valinda, California, and Donna Headly of Lyons, Kansas; nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles and many, many friends.
