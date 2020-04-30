HERRON, GAYLE

Gayle Herron Shenandoah, Iowa Nov 2, 1951-April 20, 2020 Gayle Herron, 68, of Shenandoah, Iowa formerly of Clarinda, Iowa, entered into peace Monday, April 20, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Shenandoah, Iowa. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Gayle Pearl Herron was born November 2, 1951 in Omaha, Nebraska to Lloyd Evans and Naomi (Nichols) Evans. She grew up in Bennington, Nebraska and graduated from Bennington High School in 1970. Gayle lived and worked in Omaha, Nebraska. She worked for ATS Beeper People and had various other jobs before becoming a CNA and working for Home Health organizations in Nebraska and Iowa. She moved to Southwest Iowa in 1988. She was united in marriage to Gary Bliss May 20, 2000 in Clarinda, Iowa. He preceded her in death and she married Glenn Herron on June 30, 2018. Gayle was an active member of the New Life Assembly of God Church in Clarinda and cherished her brothers and sisters in Christ. She enjoyed people and her goal each day was to make someone laugh or smile. She was the queen of puns and jokes! Preceding Gayle in death were her parents, Lloyd and Naomi Evans; husband, Gary Bliss; granddaughter, Jordan Palmer. Survivors include her husband, Glenn Herron of Shenandoah, Iowa; son, Steve Pedersen (Mary) of Exira, Iowa; daughter, Jolene Hielen (Chris) of Shenandoah, Iowa; daughter, Lynda Palmer (Adam) of Shenandoah, Iowa; thirteen grandchildren; step children, Jamie McCue of Glenwood, Iowa, Jeremy Herron (Heather Hutchinson) of Shenandoah, Iowa and Jackie Graves of Monroe, Iowa; sister, Arlene Litz of Ralston, Nebraska; nieces; nephews and many friends.
