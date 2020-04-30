HOOKHAM, CHARLES

Charles "Chuck" Hookham Clarinda, Iowa Jan. 22, 1922-Apr. 16, 2020 Charles "Chuck" Hookham, 98, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Private Graveside Funeral Services will be held. Interment will be held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials can be to Clarinda Foundation or Nodaway Valley Historical society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Albert Charles Hookham (Chuck), 98, peacefully passed away April 16, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. He was born to parents, Albert and Lula (Stiverson) Hookham at the home place in rural Page County. Chuck lived his entire life in Clarinda. Chuck married Crystal LaVaunne "Bonnie" (Ingram) June 5, 1943. To this union was born Charles Gary, Joyce Ann, who died at birth, and Rosemary. Chuck and Bonnie were married 50 years, until her death in 1994. Chuck enjoyed time with family and friends, church, tending the garden and watching Nebraska football. He especially enjoyed farming. He enjoyed raising cattle, keeping the pastures mowed, and was happiest while riding his tractor. Chuck and Bonnie enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and spending winters in Texas and summers in Minnesota. After Bonnie's death, Chuck married Marcia Burns April 1996. They enjoyed 22 years together until her death in October 2018. Preceding Chuck in death are his parents, wives Bonnie and Marcia, sisters, Esther (Elmer) Kent, Marjory (Orval) Johnson, infant sister Ruth, and brother Pete (Jane) Hookham. Also preceding Chuck in death are his infant daughter, Joyce Ann, daughter-in-law, Cathy (Shepherd) Hookham, and step grandson, Michael Burns. Left to cherish his memory are his son Gary (Sandy) Hookham of Clarinda, daughter Rosemary (David) McCollum of Lees Summit, Missouri, and step-son Terry (Marjory) Burns of Clarinda. Chuck leaves behind his grandchildren, Jeff (Bernadette) Hookham of Waco, Texas; Mark (Stephanie) Hookham of Dysart, Iowa; Joel (Debra) Hookham of Omaha, Nebraska; Jennifer (James) Fine of Clarinda; Joni (Ben) Schmitt of Clarinda; and step-grandson Matthew (Nicole) Burns of Omaha, Nebraska. Chuck is survived by 15 great grandchildren, a niece and 2 nephews. Chuck had a joyful and gentle spirit, living a full and amazing life. Family and friends have many fond memories of his time here. It is with utmost gratitude the family expresses their sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Goldenrod Manor.
Service information
Apr 30
Visitation
Thursday, April 30, 2020
11:00AM-7:00PM
Ritchie Funeral Home - Clarinda
222 E. Washington Street
Clarinda, IA 51632
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
