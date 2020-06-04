HUTTIG, DONALD

Donald Huttig Clarinda, Iowa Aug. 1, 1944-May 25, 2020 Donald Huttig, 75, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into eternal peace Monday, May 25, 2020, Memorial Day at his family home after several years of battling cancer caused by exposure to Agent Orange during his service in Vietnam. He was surrounded by his wife, children and several grandchildren at the time of his death. The family had been providing his hospice care for several weeks to ensure Don's wishes of passing at home were honored. Open visitation was held 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Graveside funeral services were held 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Clarinda Cemetery with Reverend Mike Harvey officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Military rites will be accorded by the Iowa Honor Guard and American Legion Sergy Post 98. Memorials may be given to the Clarinda Foundation for the Veterans Fund. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Donald Truxton Huttig was born August 1, 1944 in St. Mary's Pennsylvania to Elizabeth Jane (Caton) Huttig and Ernest Warren Huttig. Don was raised in Emporium, Pennsylvania for the first eight years of his life. He lost his father when he was only 2. Losing his father at such a young age created a loneliness inside of Don and in later years the song "My Daddy is Only a Picture" by Eddie Arnold resonated with him. As his sister would later say "Who would have thought that lonely little boy would become the best of us all". As a young child, he enjoyed the candy store in town where he could "buy" candy with buttons-his mother settled the debt with the candy store owner every payday. He also fondly remembered sharing pancakes at the hotel where his grandfather worked on Saturday mornings. In 1952 Don's mother married Fred Kirchner and the family moved to Library, Pennsylvania. He served his country in the US Army from 1961-1966. Don served at Camp Holloway, Pleiku, Vietnam from 1965-1966. Our country did not welcome him or his brothers in arms when they returned. Donald was united in marriage to Alice Darleen Hixson at the Englewood Methodist Church in Englewood, Colorado on June 6, 1964. They shared 55 blessed years together. They lived in Denver, Colorado area for 37 years before moving to Clarinda, Iowa in 2004. Their marriage was blessed with four beautiful children, Denise Marie (1965), David Sean (1968), Deanna Dawn (1970) and Dodie Lynn (1973). They each brought such joy to the man who dreamed of having his own family. He believed that God had answered prayers. Donald was employed in the plastics industry in Denver, Colorado for over 50 years and is well known for his expertise in the field. In 1995, he opened his own company, Plastic Creations Ltd., specializing in thermoforming, fabrication, CNC routing and assembly. When he semi-retired to Clarinda, Iowa; his son and grandson took over the daily operations of the business. It is currently the only family owned, stand-alone plastic fabrication business in the Denver area. Don enjoyed golf, fishing, traveling, music, gardening, reading, spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed coaching soccer and served on the local board when his children were young. He coached his team "The Outlaws" to a state championship in Colorado. To this day, they continue to hold him in high regard and still refer to him as "Coach". We never knew how many would be sleeping on the floor or eating at our table. Don attended the First Christian Church in Clarinda. He loved his Lord and lived his life as Christ like as he could. He had a great passion to reach out and help anyone in need, especially any Veteran. He never wanted to see a Veteran treated as he was when he returned from the war. He proudly served as a member of the board for the Veteran Golf Tournament and Fund. Donald's love for his family, his friends and his community was abundant. He was rendered speechless when the town of Clarinda surprised him with a "Honor Parade" on May 2, 2020. His passing has broken our hearts but we will persevere together just as he would have wanted us to do, we are grateful his pain is ended. Preceding Don in death were his parents, Ernest Warren Huttig and Elizabeth Jane Kirchner, Fred Kirchner; mother and father in law, Eileen Marie and William Roy Hixson and his brother, Joey Kirchner. Left to cherish his memory are his wife and soul mate Alice Darleen Huttig; his children, Denise Marie King (Tony King), David Sean Huttig (Jamie Fetterley) Deanna Dawn Leach (Bill Leach) and Dodie Lynn Musgrave (Dave Hayward). Grandchilden, Katrisha Joy Vigil (Eric Vigil), Krystal Dawn Garcia (Julius Garcia), Kendra Marie Blankenship (Greg Herkner), Brian Sean Huttig (Amber Huttig), Kirsten Gayle Muhaydean (Al Muhaydean) Samantha Huttig, Joshua David Leach (Allison Leach), William Sustercich, Robert Truxton Leach, Ryan Scott Musgrave and Derek Jackson Musgrave. Great grandchildren, Emily, James, Gavin, Hannah, Callie, Tristan, Briella, Olivia, Amelia, Braden and Rudie Don (his namesake). Brothers and sisters, Iva Romano, Margie Rhode, Mary English (Ed English), Ronald Kirchner (Jan Kirchner), Kathy Cerar (Bob Cerar), Mark Kirchner (Jan Kirchner), Noreen Ware (Ed Ware), and numerous nieces and nephews plus too many dear friends and neighbors to count.
