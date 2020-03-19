LeRoy Johnson Clarinda, Iowa May 23, 1927-Mar. 10, 2020 LeRoy Johnson, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace day, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Azria Health Care, Clarinda, Iowa. A Funeral Service was held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Brian Bontrager officiating. Visitation with the family was held 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 prior to the service. Interment will be held at the Clarinda Cemetery with military rites. Memorials may be given to LeRoy Johnson Memorial. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. LeRoy Alvin Johnson was born May 23, 1927 northeast of Essex, Iowa, the son of Lawerence Emanual Johnson and Ingeborg (Pearson) Johnson, both sets of grandparents being Swedish immigrants. He attended Sams Country School northeast of Hepburn, Iowa and graduated from Clarinda Community High School in 1945. LeRoy served his country at the end of World War II in the U.S. Navy and National Guard. On February 14, 1948, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Minnie Louise Thompson, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Clarinda, Iowa. They were blessed with two sons, Larry and Dennis. Following his discharge from the service, LeRoy worked for the Page County Engineer Office as county surveyor for 46 years. LeRoy played football and ran track in high school, and he loved to watch all sports on TV. He also had a great interest in country music and enjoyed singing and playing his guitar. LeRoy has always enjoyed visiting and keeping in contact with his family, relatives, friends and neighbors. LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Minnie; sister, LaDonna; brother, LaVern; brother-in-law, Clark Thompson; daughter-in-law, Kristine Johnson; sister-in-law, Doris Cline, longtime friend, Mary Etta Otte. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Larry and wife Cheryl of Centerville, Iowa and Dennis and wife Andrea of Urbandale, Iowa; sister-in-law, Marlene Johnson (Kenny) of Chandler, Arizona; five grandchildren, Reid Johnson (Natalie), Jacob Johnson (Kristin), Alycia Beeson (Adam), Caleb Johnson and Ashlie Marker (Josh); two step grandchildren, Philip Simmons (Aubrey) and Leslee Smith (Nathan). He is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Cole, Tate, Avery, Zeb and Addison Johnson, Isaac and Hallie Johnson, Angel Morales and four step great grandchildren, Harper, Amelia, Elam, and Ezra Simmons; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
