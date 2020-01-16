Hannah Keesecker College Springs, Iowa Mar. 21, 1927-Dec. 16, 2019 Hanna Keesecker passed away at the age of 92 in her home in College Springs, Iowa in the morning of December 16, 2019. Her long-time companion Charles Guertler was by her side. She had been under the care of St Criox Hospice for several weeks. She was preceded in death by her husband, James (1983) and her son, Roger (2015). Her remaining son, Thomas, lives in Maryland. Five grandchildren hold her memory dear in their hearts. Her ashes will be placed in her husband's grave in Quantico National Cemetery (Triangle, Virginia) at a later date.
KEESECKER, HANNAH
