KELSO, BERYL

Beryl Kenneth Kelso Tucson, Arizona Dec. 10, 1936-Feb. 6, 2020 Beryl Kenneth Kelso, Jr., 83, of Tucson, Arizona, born December 10, 1936 in New Market, Iowa, was taken home by his Lord and Savior in Carthage, Missouri on February 6, 2020. Beryl was the son of Beryl Kenneth Kelso, Sr. and Ermol Lorene (Smith) Kelso. After graduation from New Market Community High School, Beryl served his nation in the US ARMY, serving honorably in Korea. Upon his discharge, Beryl returned to his New Market, Iowa family farm where he married Donna Joan Miers. From that union, he raised four sons, Kirk, Kent, Kendall and Keaton, and one daughter who was the apple of his eye, Nana Kate. Beryl loved many things in his life, he loved his horses, hunting, fishing, golf But more than anything, he loved his family and friends. His charm was infectious, and he always lit up the room. He was stubborn as an ox, ornery as a bull, but he had an ability to love that was deep and a heart that was bigger than the sea. Beryl did many things in life. He was a farmer, a rancher, a horse trainer, a tremendous salesman, and a proud veteran. Beryl is survived by his five children, fifteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Beryl and Ermol, his older sister Donna Lee Langer, and one great-grandson, Kyler Kelso. A graveside memorial service will be held the morning of March, 15th in Bedford. More details to follow.
