KING, DELBERT

Delbert King Clarinda, Iowa Dec. 6, 1933-Feb. 15, 2020 Delbert King, 86 of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home in Villisca. Funeral Services were held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda. Visitation was held Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until service time. Interment was held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Gus, Iowa. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Delbert King was born December 6, 1933, in Taylor County, Iowa the son of Ross King and Caroline (Kendrick) King. He grew up in southern Adams County near the Brooks/Iveyville area, attending country school. Delbert met Kathy Resh at the Lenox skating rink in 1952. After a year of dating the couple were united in marriage on February 9, 1953 in Maryville, Missouri. In April of 1954, Delbert was sworn into the United States Marine Corps. Kathy lived with her folks until July when Delbert came home on leave. She returned to California with him and they were blessed with the birth of Rick at Camp Pendelton. When Rick was 6 weeks old, Delbert had to go over seas. Kathy and Rick returned home and they stayed with her folks until December of 1955, when Delbert came back from serving in Japan and Korea. The couple returned to San Francisco where Delbert was stationed at Treasure Island as an MP for the remainder of his enlistment. In April, Delbert was discharged from active duty and they returned to Iowa. In May of 1956, he started work at Steel Tanks in Clarinda until they closed in October of that year. He then did odd jobs for farmers until February of 1957, when he stared at Lisle Corporation, where worked until his retirement in 1996. Delbert also farmed part-time during the majority of the time he was employed at Lisle Corp. Three more children were born to bless their lives, Mick, Tom and Machelle. Delbert was a loving and dedicated husband and father, who always had the best interests of Kathy and the kids foremost on his heart. The family enjoyed vacationing every year, usually hooking up with relatives in Colorado, but also traveled to Florida, Wyoming, Montana, California, South Dakota, Minnesota, Washington and Oregon. After his retirement, Delbert and Kathy enjoyed vacationing in Branson every year, also venturing towards Arizona and the Grand Canyon. Delbert enjoyed watching NASCAR, and the family has fond memories of attending the races at the Adams County Speedway on Saturday nights. Delbert enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping in his younger years. Left to cherish Delbert's memory are his children, Rick King of Clarinda, Iowa; Mick King and wife Dana of Prairie City, Iowa; Tom King and wife Jane of Creston, Iowa; and Machelle Mullen and husband Erik of Clarinda, Iowa; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; along with many relatives and friends. Preceding Delbert in death are his parents, Ross and Caroline King; his loving wife, Kathy King in June of 2019; a sister, Wilma Kester; four brothers, Wilbur King, Cleve King, Cliff King and Delmar King; and twin granddaughters, Jennifer and Cindy King, at infancy. The family will cherish the memories they shared over the years. May he be at peace in God's loving care.
