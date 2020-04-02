KLINE, BETH

Beth Ann Kline Lenexa, Kansas Jan. 19, 197 Mar. 27 Beth Ann (Sunderman) Kline was born in Clarinda, IA on January 19th, 1972. She grew up on a farm near Nodaway, IA and attended Villisca Schools. Beth had five older brothers, Byron, Brent, Bryce, Blaine, and Brad who all played their part in teasing her a little and spoiling her a lot. Dance, gymnastics, piano, and sports were a big part of her grade school years. When she was six she participated in a bike-a-thon for the American Heart Society. She had short legs, a small bike, and big determination. She rode 25 miles that day "because the big kids were still going"so she did too. It was an expensive day for a lot of people who donated by the mile. Living on a farm was ideal as she loved cats and at times there would be 25-30. all of which she had named. She enjoyed playing with Barbies and filled her bed with stuffed animals. Beth enjoyed going to all activities that her older brothers participated in. One of her favorites was going to Halloween haunted houses where she would chuckle while the older kids would scream---and then she would want to go again. Even as an adult she enjoyed this and scary movies. In her high school years Beth was involved in numerous activities and was recognized with lots of awards. She was president of her junior and senior class, Y-Teens president, yearbook editor, and served on student council all four years. Her awards included homecoming queen, prom queen, induction into the National Honor Society her sophomore year, and she graduated with honors at 3rd in her class. Her favorite sports were basketball and volleyball where she received all-conference honors in both her senior year. She was also in chorus, swing choir, and played the saxophone in the high school band where she enjoyed attending jazz band competitions. After high school Beth attended Iowa State University and graduated in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in speech communications. While in college, she was active in several clubs and organizations including her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega. In June of 1994 in Villisca, IA, Beth married Aaron Kline, who was her childhood friend and high school sweetheart. The following month they moved to Denver, CO where Beth quickly got a job at the Federal Reserve Bank. The following year she transitioned into public relations where she worked for the Hyatt Regency in downtown Denver and the Hyatt Vail/Beaver Creek ski resort as a public relations assistant. The highlight of this role was being Kathy Lee Gifford's personal assistant every year when they taped her TV Christmas special at the Beaver Creek resort. Beth and Aaron moved to the Kansas City area in early 1996 to be closer to both of their families. Beth worked at Hyatt Regency and then Fleischman-Hillard in public relations roles before moving to FBD Consulting where she worked as an HR consultant. In late 1998 Beth and Aaron had their first child, Jace, followed by Julia in 2001 and Jenna in 2004. During this time she was stay-at-home mom, which she greatly enjoyed. Shortly after Jenna was born, Beth pursued her residential real-estate license and began selling part-time for Reece and Nichols. Over the next 15 years her career would blossom, and she would become a very successful real estate agent. She won numerous awards for being at or near the top of her office's top producer list for over a decade. Beth always enjoyed supporting her kids in all of their school and sports activities. Whether it was getting them to and from practices and games, consoling them after tough losses, or congratulating them after wins and good performances, she was always their biggest fan. During their grade school years she always volunteered to be a home room mom, organize holiday parties, and attended numerous field trips with each. While the kids were in high school Beth served on the Raven Parent Organization committee for several years, boys' basketball booster club committee, and Project Grad committee twice. In her spare time Beth enjoyed being socially active and cooking. She would make the whole house smell like a 5-star restaurant. Over the years she served in a number of leadership roles in her local PEO chapter including president and vice-president. She was a member of two book clubs, a dinner club, and had a network of close friends which she enjoyed going out to lunch and dinner with. Beth is survived by her husband Aaron, her three kids Jace, Julia, and Jenna, her mother Louise, her brothers Byron (Marcia), Brent (Dusty), Bryce (Beth), Blaine (Diana), Brad (Staci), her parents-in-law Richard and Gloria Kline and her brothers-in-law Adam (Jen), Mark (Autumn), Eric (Kelly), and sister-in-law Holly Gillespie (Doug). She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Sunderman. Beth will always be remembered for her smile and positivity. She was kind to all, patient with all, and someone that everyone could always depend on. She had many friends and no enemies. She was a loving wife, a loving and patient mother and will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life service will be held at a TBD date once the current Covid-19 virus restrictions have been lifted. Details will be communicated through Beth's CaringBridge.com page, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Memorials can be directed in her name to the following organizations: Wayside Waifs Animal Shelter https://secure.waysidewaifs.org/site/Donation2?df_id= 5584&mfc_pref=T&5584.donation=form1 Lawrence Community (Homeless) Shelter https://www.lawrenceshelter.org/donate/ Villisca Alumni Association https://www.paypal.com/webapps/shoppingcart?flowlogging_id=a261cf59e409c&mfid=1585412749255_a261cf59e409c#/checkout/openButton (Please send an email to villiscaalumniandfriends@gmail.com after making your donation letting them know it was for Beth Kline, Class of 90')
