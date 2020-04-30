(Mona) Helen N. Konecne Hopkins, Missouri Feb 24, 1949-Apr. 20, 2020 Mona Konecne of Hopkins Mo. wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away April 20th, 2020 in her home surrounded by family and friends after a hard battle with lung cancer. She was a loyal housewife and was self-employed with her husband of 30 years. Mona was born in Maryville on February 24, 1949 to Virgil Glen and Doris Maria (Stone) Dowis. She was a lifetime resident of the Sheridan and Hopkins area. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Glen (Butch) and Victor (Vic). She is survived by her husband, Ron, of the home in Hopkins; sister, Linda (Larry) Marsh of Albany; brother, Paul of Maryville; daughter, Leah (Mike) Logston of Maryville; son, Bobby (Dorothy) Dierenfeldt of Union Star; daughter, Angie Dierenfeldt of Hopkins; and eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. It was Mona's wish to be cremated and there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to cover medical expenses, c/o Ron Konecne: 302 E. Thompson Str, Hopkins Mo, 64461.
