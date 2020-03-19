LANDIS, RICHARD

Richard Landis Davenport, Iowa Feb. 11, 1942-Mar. 8, 2020 Richard "Rich" Landis, 78 of Davenport passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Visitation will be held from 10:00-12:00 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm. Cremation rights will follow the service. Memorials may be left to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or Multiple Myeloma Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com. Rich was born February 11, 1942 in Clarinda, Iowa to Clyde C and Lillian Maxine (Hullinger) Landis. He was united in marriage to Sharon Henderson on September 2, 1962 in Luther, Iowa. Rich graduated from Clarinda High School in 1960. He continued his education and received his BA Degree in English in 1963 from Morningside College and later obtaining his Master's in Education from Western Illinois University in 1988. Teaching was his passion and he received several awards for excellence to include the Presidential, Provost Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1996 and Show Case on Educational Technology in 1999. Rich worked very hard to make the world a better place through teaching, mentoring, and foster care. Along with his wife Rich provided care for many foster children for over 30 years. He was involved in local politics and environmental endeavors to promote awareness and preserve natural habitat and wildlife conservation. Rich enjoyed gardening, and cooking, along with being an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes. Survivors include his wife, Sharon: children, Kimberly Karol of La Porte City, IA; KaLee (VanWinkle) Landis of Davenport, IA and Richard (Dewey) Landis of Davenport, IA; grandchildren Blake, Jennifer, Alexis, Quiniten, Matthew, Elaina, Rayven, Kyia, and 6 great grandchildren; two brothers Ron and Carroll; one sister Rose Wolfe and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Karla DeBaillie and one great grandson, Lincoln Rose.
