MALEY, MARK

Mark Maley Red Oak, Iowa Oct. 6, 1967-May 29, 2020 Mark Maley, 52, of Red Oak, Iowa entered into peace Friday, May 29, 2020 at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak, Iowa. Graveside memorial services were held 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Clarinda Cemetery with Pastor Marcia Cline officiating. Open visitation was held 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Mark Ray Maley was born in Clarinda, Iowa, the son of Charles Maley and Connie (Thurman) Maley. He grew up in Clarinda and graduated from Clarinda High School with the class of 1986. Mark was united in marriage July 19, 2008 to Lisa Hankins in Corning, Iowa. Mark then became the proud step-father of her three daughters; Cynthia, Samantha, and Carson. Mark was a long time resident of Red Oak, Iowa. After graduating High School Mark had gone to Universal Technical Institute to become a Licensed Automotive Technician. Upon finishing his schooling Mark had worked in a couple automotive shops in the Omaha Area. In the early 90's Mark and his brother, Gary, opened a family business known as Maley's Automotive. Over the years Mark had a variety of hobbies. In his younger years Mark enjoyed stock car racing with his family. Mark had a passion for the outdoors at a young age. Mark started out in youth Boy-Scouts which led him to volunteering as an assistant Troop Leader for Boy Scouts of America in part of his adult life. Mark was an avid pheasant hunter over the years and took pride in his bird dog, Cooper. Over the summers Mark enjoyed boating and camping with his family and friends. One of his favorite places to travel during the summer was Lake Okoboji. Preceding Mark in death were his father, Charles Maley; paternal and maternal grandparents; older brother, David Maley; nieces, Ashley and Brooke Maley; infant grandson, Elliott Poe. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 12 years, Lisa Maley; step-daughters, Cynthia Hankins, Samantha Hankins, and Carson Poe; grandchildren, Riggins and Tatum; brother, Gary Maley; mother, Connie Maley; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends
