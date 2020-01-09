MANN, MAXINE

Maxine Mann Clarinda, Iowa Dec. 27, 1920-Dec. 30, 2019 Maxine Mann, 99, Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Monday, December 30, 2019 at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. A Graveside Service was held 10:30 Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Braddyville Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa with Scott Davison officiating. Interment was held at the Braddyville Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Maxine Mann Memorial. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Mary Maxine Mann was born December 27, 1920 near Villisca, Iowa to Lasure Ridnour and Grace (Davis) Ridnour. Maxine and her sister Lois grew up in the New Market area. She graduated from New Market High School May of 1938. Maxine was united in marriage November 1, 1941 to Harley Kissinger at Washita, Iowa. Harley preceded Maxine in death and she married Robert Mann June 6, 2003. Maxine was an excellent seamstress. She made all of her own clothes and used her sewing skills when she worked at several state institutions including Cherokee State Hospital, Glenwood State School, and the Clarinda Mental Health Institute. Maxine was also a very devoted care giver for twenty years to her husband Harley during his extended illness. Maxine loved to be with her family and made many trips to Braddyville to see her sister and her nieces and grand nieces and nephews. Harley and Maxine enjoyed many camping weekends with their camper. Bob and Maxine enjoyed dancing and Maxine also enjoyed playing bingo. Preceding Maxine in death were her parents; husbands, Harley Kissinger (12/23/1999) and Bob Mann (01/23/2011);sister, Lois Engstrand; brother-in-laws, Wendell Engstrand, Walter Fuhrman, and Bernard Loposki; sister-in-laws, Kathleen Loposki and Laurel Fuhrman. Left to cherish Maxine's memory are her nieces, Nancy Henneman of Sidney, Iowa and Donna Marriott and husband Randy of Braddyville, Iowa; grand nieces and nephews, Scott Henneman, Kimberly and Kiley Payne, Kris Henneman, Kyle Marriott and Kolby and Patricia Marriott; great nieces and nephews, Ashley Henneman, Dacey Henneman, Makensey Henneman, Kaden Payne, Kolt Payne, Quincy Marriott; step daughters, Patricia L. Drake, Linda Lou Wilson and Mary Larue Brackett; many step grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren and many friends.
MANN, MAXINE
To send flowers to the family of Maxine Mann, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.