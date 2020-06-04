Donald Martin Clarinda, Iowa June 5, 1951-May 3, 2020 Donald Martin, 68, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence in rural Clarinda, Iowa. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given in his name to be divided among his favorite charities. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Donald Clifton Martin, 68, entered into peace Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones after a battle with Melanoma. He was a proud father, loving husband, loving grandpa, and a fine master to several pets over the years. He worked for 34 years at the Clarinda Treatment Complex before retiring in his mid 50s in 2007. He enjoyed the simple things in life, like coffee, chocolate, mowing the lawn and driving around on his 8N tractor. He also enjoyed reading and sci-fi- movies. Don was born June 5th, 1951 in Elmo Missouri to Clifton W. Martin and Lillian Genevieve(Jenny) (Gray) Martin. Don graduated from South Page High School in 1969. He received an Associate of Art degree From Iowa Western Community College in 1971. He also received a Bachelors of Science degree from Northwest Missouri State University in 1973 in Agriculture Business. While in college, he met and later married Frances(Francie) (Minium) Martin in 1976 at the Methodist Church in Blanchard, Iowa. Don enjoyed flying in his retirement years and became a pilot in 2009 as it was a lifelong dream of his. He was also an active member of Eckankar, the path of spiritual freedom for almost 40 years. He found great strength and balance in the teachings of Eckankar. Don was preceded in death by his parents Clifton and Jenny Martin. Don is survived by his wife Francie Martin, of Clarinda, son Luke Tanner Martin, daughter in law Punam Gurung-Martin and grand children Stan and Stella Baniya of St. Louis. Also brother Bill and wife Debbie of Clarinda, sister Peggy and husband John Carlson of Essex, Iowa, and sister Vickie and husband Martin Barnes of Braddyville, Iowa ; nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces. Don loved to travel. One of his favorite trips was to attend the wedding of his daughter-in-laws sister , Puja Gurung and Prabin Baniya in Nepal. He was fond of his extended family from Nepal. Another favorite trip was when he and his wife hitch-hitched to Yosemite national park in 1973. These were a couple of their most memorable trips. Indeed trips of a lifetime. If you would like to wish the family well, please call and tell a favorite story. A special thanks to all friends and family that called to wish him well, and to those who helped out. Also to all of the nurses, Doctors, nursing aides that tried to make this a little easier on on him and the family. A special thank you to Larry "Moocho" And Connie Baldwin and sister-in-law, Sarah Dimond. Memorials can be directed to Don Martin memorial fund that will be divided among his favorite charities.
