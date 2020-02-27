MCCALL, DROMA

Droma A. McCall St. Joseph, Missouri July 14, 1938-Feb. 19, 2020 Droma A. McCall, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born July 14, 1938 in Grant City, Missouri. She worked for Red Lobster for 35 years, as well as other jobs in St. Joseph, including Venture and Smokin' Joe's BBQ. She loved to knit and is remembered through many blankets she made for family and friends. She was a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan. She also loved taking care of her great grandchildren. She was baptized in the Methodist faith at a young age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Harry Jenkins; and beloved son, James McCall. Survivors include daughter, Michelle Porter; grandchildren, Clarissa and Chad Porter and Jordan and Jacey McCall; great grandchildren, Draven, Jayden, Jaxon, Jamie, Jemma and Madilyn. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
