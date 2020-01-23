MCCOMB, JOEY

Joey McComb Clarinda, Iowa June 2, 1969-Jan 9, 2020 Joey Clark McComb of Clarinda passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Clarinda. Joey was born June 2nd, 1969 in Fayetteville, North Carolina to Billy Clark and Alice Ann (Patterson) McComb. He was a 1988 graduate of Clarinda High School who spent most of his life as a caregiver to his parents. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler, Penguin and Iowa Hawkeye fan. His favorite band was Kiss, and he attended numerous concerts throughout the years. His collection of Kiss and sports memorabilia was extensive. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending summers at Table Rock Lake. Joey was preceded in death by his mother Alice, nephew Bryan Hull, great nephew Myles Hull, and brother-in-law Terry Meek. He is survived by his father Billy McComb of Clarinda, sister Tara McComb of Clarinda, sister Melinda Meek of Shambaugh, brother Tod McComb of Des Moines and Dean Locke of Des Moines, niece Lindsay Hull-Elwood (Josh) and their children Keegan, Kennedy, and Lily of Coin, and niece Hannah Schaner (Andrew) of Clarinda.
