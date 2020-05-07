MCGUIRE, BEVERLY

Beverly McGuire Aberdeen, South Dakota July 22, 1935-Apr. 22, 2020 Beverly Jean McGuire, 84, of Aberdeen, SD and formerly of Ames, IA, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen. Her wishes were to be cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date in Clarinda, IA. Schriver's Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign her online guestbook at www.schriversmemorial.com. Beverly Jean Oliver was born July 22, 1935, in Bedford, IA, to Curtis and Alta (Goff) Oliver. She was raised and attended school in Clarinda, IA. Following graduation from Clarinda High School, Beverly attended nursing school. Beverly was united in marriage to Jack McGuire in 1954 in Leon, IA. Five children were born to this union. Beverly resided in Ames, IA for many years before moving to Aberdeen, SD in 2017, where she continued to make her home until the time of her death. Beverly was a volunteer for the Foster Grandparent Program in Ames, where she was named Volunteer of the Year. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, quilting, crocheting, and practicing Tai Chi. She especially enjoyed attending and following her grandchildren's activities. Grateful for sharing in Beverly's life are her children: David (Cheryl) McGuire of Aberdeen, SD, Debra Lyn McGuire of Florida and Diane (Rick) Strate of North Carolina; nine grandchildren: Anastasia Lapine, Jamie (Michael) Gonzalez, Steven Strate, Mallory (Jason) Davis, Ciara (Dylan) Powell, Keaton Strate, Dan McGuire, Brandon McGuire, and Graceann McGuire; seven great-grandchildren: Miana, Alexandria, Orion, Archer, Atlas, Wisteria, and Fennec; and two sisters, Cathy (Mike) Herzberg of Clarinda, IA and Susan (Nick) Basta of Ohio. Beverly was preceded in death by one son, Doug; one daughter, Donna; her parents, Curtis and Alta; one brother, Doyle Oliver; one grandson, Harrison; and one sister-in-law, Betty Oliver.
