MILLER, GLENNA

Glenna Miller Clarinda, Iowa Oct. 31, 1919-Dec. 12, 2019 Glenna Miller, 100, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. A Graveside Service was held 2:00 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa with Rev. Andrew Rubenking officiating. Interment was held at the Clarinda Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Azria Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Glenna Beatrice Miller was born October 31, 1919 in Elmo, Missouri to Ray Carver and Helen (Fisher) Carver. Her mother passed away when Glenna was five years old and she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Josephine and Dale Carver. She grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Rosedale High School. Following graduation, she moved to Clarinda and worked at Beery Seed Company. Glenna was united in marriage March 19, 1938 to Leo F. Miller in Clarinda, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, Dee, Mike and Cindi. Glenna and Leo were the owners and operators of Miller Produce in Clarinda. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Family was always very important to Glenna and she brought much joy to her grandchildren. She lived in Colorado with her granddaughter, Shannon 2008-2013 before returning to Clarinda. Glenna loved music and also enjoyed sewing, crocheting an afghan for all of her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and was known for her sweet tooth. Not driving did not keep Glenna at home; she walked everywhere and she was always ready for a move to wherever to help someone in need. Preceding Glenna in death were her parents, Ray and Helen Carver; aunt and uncle, Josephine and Dale Carver; husband, Leo Miller (08/05/1982); son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Pat Miller; son-in-law, Charles Hughes; grandson, Doug Hughes and great grandson, Nicholas Hughes; brother, Howard Carver. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Dee Hughes of Stuart, Iowa and Cindi Webb of Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren, Dennis (Cheryl) Hughes, Mike Hughes, Mark (Eva) Hughes, Bobby (Robin) Hughes, Gina (Jerry) Tauber, Michael (Angela) Miller, Steve (Ali) Miller, Shannon (Brent) Stogdill and Steve (Amanda) Webb; twenty five great grandchildren, sixteen great, great grandchildren; and many friends.
