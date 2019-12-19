Susan Mitchell St. Joseph, Missouri Dec. 19, 1953-Oct. 22, 2019 Susan Mitchell, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born December 19, 1953 to Max and Alice Johnson. Susan had a love for theater and movies and treasured her family. She also loved to travel and visit different places. She was preceded in death by her parents; Max and Alice (Ward) Johnson. Survivors include son, Casey Erickson (Dannica); daughter, Abbey Purcell (James); grandchildren, Daymen, Alyse, Pierce, Victoria "Tori", Athena, Freya, Allister; sisters, Cindy Bunker (Kerry), Bobbi Hogue (Joe); nephews, Aaron, Daniel, James; and niece, Haley. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, December 15th, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests donations be made to the funeral home. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
