Morrison, Nancy

Nancy Jo Morrison 1956-2020 Nancy Jo Morrison, 63, of Creston passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the EveryStep Greater Regional Hospice House in Creston, Ia. Celebration of Life Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Powers Funeral Home 601 New York Ave. in Creston. Pastor Mark Clark (cousin to Nancy) of the Living Hope Bible Church in Eldon, will officiate the service. Social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be encouraged. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Creston. Open visitation will be 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, with family receiving friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the EveryStep Hospice Care. Online condolences can be made at www.powersfh.com. Nancy Jo (Major) Morrison was born on July 26, 1956 in Fairfax, Mo., to Edison J. Major and Geraldine Frances (Burroughs) Major. She graduated from Clarinda High School with the class of 1974. Nancy was united in marriage to Ernie Morrison on July 27, 1974 in Yorktown, Ia. They moved to Creston in 1979 where Nancy worked at Crest Haven, 4-Sons, Creston Meal Site and most recently retired from Bunn-O-Matic after 33 years. Nancy is survived by her husband Ernie of Creston; daughters, Traci (Blade) Martwick of Creston and Michelle (James) Allen of Diagonal ; son Cody Morrison of Creston; grandchildren, Aubrey and Owen Allen, Makenzi, Gunner, Joslyn and Axel Martwick and Rylynn and Brantley Morrison; brother, Ed (Bobbie) Major of Bellevue, Neb.; brothers-in-law, Larry (Pam) Morrison of Creston and Ron (Connie) Morrison of Idaho; sisters-in-law Barb (Glen) Long of Clarinda and Marilyn Sharp of Bedford and several nieces and nephews and many friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Cecil (Doris) Morrison, son Cory Morrison, nieces, Amy (Kevin) Sharp and Sandy Risser; great nephews, Kellen Morrison and Sterling Sharp, great-niece Adrianna Sharp and brother-in-law Bill Sharp. Powers Funeral Home 601 New York Ave. Box 431 Creston, Iowa 50801 (641) 782-7036 (office) Joe Powers/Debbie Angelo/Brian Cramer/Desirae Davis 641 782-0845 (cell) email: powersfh@iowatelecom.net website: www.powersfh.com
