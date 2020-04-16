MYERS, SHERRY

Sherry Myers Clarinda, Iowa Jan. 23, 1951-Apr. 9, 2020 Sherry Myers, 69, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Village Care Center, Maryville, Missouri. Private Family Graveside Funeral Services were held at Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa. Open Visitation was held 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 13, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Sherry Louise Myers was born January 23, 1951 in Clarinda, Iowa, the middle child of Robert Albin and Ethel (Reynolds) Albin. After living in Hammond, Indiana for a short while, the family moved to New Market, Iowa where Sherry graduated from New Market High School with the class of 1969. Sherry went on to attend cosmetology school in Des Moines, Iowa. Sherry was united in marriage to Daniel Myers in Maryville, Missouri on August 5, 1969. Sherry traveled with Dan when she could while he served in the Marine Corps. After settling down in Clarinda, Sherry went to work at Easters True Value. She would end up working there for thirty two years as a clerk and then becoming the bookkeeper. Sherry was a very outgoing person. She was always ready to help people in need. She was blessed with three grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was always very excited to go on her many vacations with her brother and sister-in-law and always glad to get back home to her two beloved dogs. Preceding Sherry in death were her parents, Robert, Sr. and Ethel Albin; and her infant sister, Sondra at five months of age. Left to cherish Sherry's memory are her husband, Dan Myers of the home; daughter, Marcy Webb and husband Jim of Villisca, Iowa; son, Joel Myers and wife Kori of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Jacob, Tyler and Turner; brothers, Robert Jr. Albin and wife Barb of Montezuma, Iowa and Terry Albin and wife Laura of Lawrence, Kansas; nieces; nephews and many friends. Sherry will be missed with great sadness but God has received an Angel today!
