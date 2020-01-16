John Neihart New Market, Iowa Nov. 16, 1962-Jan. 3, 2020 John Neihart was born November 16, 1962, and passed away January 3, 2020. He graduated from South Page High School, then Southwestern Community College with a certificate in auto body repair. John was a natural at fixing things and spent much of his life repairing and replacing roofs, doing home repairs, remodels and painting. He developed a reputation for doing quality work for a fair price and he was glad to teach his son these skills as well. John also loved auctions and he and "Sonny" would spend much time traveling, buying and selling. John was fiercely independent and did things on his own terms. The determination and fight he demonstrated up to the very end was a credit to the strength of the human spirit. He told us over and over "I want to live. I want to beat cancer." I purport to you that he did just that. For more than 1500 days and without any treatment, he beat cancer with sheer will power and dietary changes. From where I sit, that's pretty remarkable! John was not perfect and he had struggles in life. He valued his sobriety and was proud to keep away from alcohol more than 25 years. He loves his son more than anything in this world but acknowledged he's made mistakes as a parent. He loves his family. Most recently I learned about his love for trees. He talked a lot about how the world needs more trees. He sent me to take pictures of his 200 and 300 year old oak trees that he's been protecting. One of his final wishes was that those trees never be cut down. John will be missed and long remembered for his stubbornness and determination, his dry sense of humor and his love for his son, his friends and family and trees. John would ask for no flowers or plants. In his honor plant and care for a tree. If you wish to send a memorial contribution please direct that to the fund for his teen son, Josh Neihart. John is survived by his son Joshua Neihart, his parents Janet and Monroe Neihart and siblings Julie, Susan, Junior, Lori and Ralph. He has multiple nieces and nephews and some amazing friends. The family wishes to thank and acknowledge Brenda Bair who was the finest caregiver we could of ever found. Her love and care for John was a gift from the heart. Also much thanks to Misty and the team at Pure Rehabilitation Services who showed up time and again (whenever needed) and treated John with patience, kindness and excellent care. To be clear, they went above and beyond the call of duty in so many ways and we are deeply grateful. Memorials can be sent to the John Neihart Memorial Fund, c/o Cornerstone Bank, Clarinda, Iowa.
