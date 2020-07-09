Parker, Pamela

Pamela Parker 1956-2020 Pamela Parker, 64, of New Market, Iowa entered into peace Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence in New Market, Iowa. Graveside Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa with Russ Clark officiating. Open visitation will be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Pamela Sue Parker was born March 22, 1956 in Clarinda, Iowa the only daughter of Robert Wills and Marilyn (McKinnon) Wills. Pam grew up in Clarinda and graduated from Clarinda High School with the Class of 1974. While in school she participated in band and cheerleading. She was united in marriage May 27, 1988 to James Parker in Maryville, Missouri. They were blessed with one daughter, Jamie, and a step-son, Jimmy. In the late 1980's, Pam owned and operated the Inda Clar bar in Clarinda. Her most recent employment was with the NSK Corporation in Clarinda where she had worked for fifteen years. Pam's greatest enjoyment was being with her grandchildren. She also liked to garden and take care of her flowers. In her early years, she enjoyed fishing. She loved all animals, especially her dog Snoopy. Preceding Pam in death was her father, Bob Wills. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Parker of New Market, Iowa; daughter, Jamie Woods and husband Matt of Clarinda, Iowa; step-son, Jimmy Parker and wife Chris of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Alyvya, Wyatt, Chloe and Emery; mother, Marilyn Wills of Clarinda; many nieces, nephews and friends. We will keep Pam's memory close to our hearts. May she be at peace in God's loving care.
