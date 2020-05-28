Sandra Pollert Shenandoah, Iowa Sept. 11, 1944-May 11, 2020 Sandra Pollert, 75, of Shenandoah, Iowa formerly of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Monday, May 11, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska. Graveside Funeral Services were held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Clarinda Cemetery with Reverend Andrew Rubenking officiating. Open visitation was held Thursday, May 14, 2020 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. and open on Friday until 10:30 a.m. Interment was held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Nishna Productions of Shenandoah. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Sandra Kay Pollert was born September 11, 1944 in Clarinda, Iowa the only child of Ray Pollert and Clytha (Edmonds) Pollert. She grew up on the family farm, rural Clarinda and attended school in Yorktown and Clarinda. Sandra resided with her parents for most of her life until her move to the Lowell House of Nishna Productions in 2004. She enjoyed all of the outings and activities provided by the Day Care five days a week including the movies, the zoo, shopping and going out to eat. Her favorite place to eat was McDonalds! The loving and caring staff of Nishna Productions and the residents at the Lowell House became family to Sandra. She was very affectionate and loved to give hugs. She will be remembered for her wonderful smile. Preceding Sandra in death were her parents, Ray and Clytha. Left to cherish her memory are her cousins, Glen Pollert and Ron Pollert of Missouri, ConaMara (Pollert) Freed of Clarinda, Iowa, Elaine (Pollert) Cassady of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Vicki (Bradley) Kohler of South Carolina and Connie Ross of Alabama and their families and her good friends of Nishna Productions and the Lowell House.
