Clifford Potts Clarinda, Iowa Apr. 10, 1938-June 1, 2020 Clifford Potts was born April 10, 1938 in Portland, Oregon to Kirk and Emma Potts. He passed away on June 1, 2020 while at the family home with his wife. Clifford had made his home in Clarinda since 2011 after moving to Iowa from Oregon. Clifford served in the Army for four years and was proud to have served his country. Clifford was an over-the-road truck driver for over 26 years. He loved to play the guitar and played at local taverns and anniversary parties back in the the day in Oregon. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Lois, son Clifford Potts Jr. (Kathryne) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, step-son Phillip Moore of Valpariso, Indiana, and step-daughter Carol Ann Budd (David) of Hattleboro, Massachusetts, as well as grandchildren Noah, Hallie, and Dawn. No services are planned. Burial of cremains will be at the VA Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa at a later date.
