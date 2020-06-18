Clifford (Cliff) Potts Clarinda, Iowa Apr. 10, 1938-June 1, 2020 Clifford Potts, 82 years, 1 month, 21 days, was born April 10, 1938 in Portland, Oregon to Kirk and EmmyPotts. He passed away on June 1, 2020 while at the family home with his wife, Lois. Clifford was a resident of Clarinda for nine years. Clifford was a proud veteran having served his country for four years in the Air Force and then he re-enlisted in the Army National Guard. Clifford was an over-the-road truck driver for over 26 years. He was also a security guard. He is survived by his wife Lois, son Clifford Potts Jr. and wife, Kathryen, their son, Noah, and two step children, Mary and Ira all of Colorado Springs, Colorado, step-daughter Carol and husband David Budd and daughter Dawn of Attleboro, Massachusetts, step-son Philip Moore of Valpariso, Indiana, and his daughter Hayley J. Avery of Fort Wayne, Indiana as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Cliff is preceded in death by his parents, Kirk and Emmy Potts, four brothers, Raymond, Edward, Harold, and Donald, two sisters Geraldine Potts and Patcey Health No services are planned. Burial of cremains will be at the VA Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa at a later date. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
