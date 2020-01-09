PUGH`, JOHN

John Pugh Clarinda, Iowa Feb. 20, 1928-Dec. 31, 2019 John Pugh, 91, of Clarinda,, Iowa entered into peace Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the New Life Assembly Of God Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Inurnment will be held at the Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. John Arthur Pugh was born February 20, 1928 in Mediapolis, Iowa, the youngest of nine children born to Cleveland Vernon and Amy Rebecca (Watson) Pugh. He went to be with the Lord December 31, 2019 from his home in Clarinda, Iowa at the age of 91. John had a happy childhood despite the poverty of growing up during the Great Depression. He served a stint in the U.S. Army shortly after WWII, and his life was forever changed in 1953 when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, being instantly set free from alcoholism. He almost immediately felt the call of God to preach the Gospel, and served as an itenerant evangelist throughout the remainder of the 1950's. In 1960, at one of his evangelistic meetings, he met Marjorie Thomas and they were married December 30, 1960 in Kansas City, Kansas. Upon their marriage, the couple accepted a pastorate at the Assembly of God in Kensington, Kansas where their three children, Joy, Jon and David were born. Leaving Kensington in 1967, they lived in the Kansas City area until 1970, when the family moved to Centralia, Missouri to pastor, then to Elmer, Missouri in 1972, and finally to Clarinda, Iowa in 1975. Over his years in the ministry, John worked a number of various jobs to supplement his income, including the oil fields of Kansas, driving a truck and in Clarinda, driving a school bus and serving as a teacher aid at the junior high and high schools. In 1979, John left the ministry to settle his family permanently in Clarinda. He drove a truck over the road from 1979 until his retirement in 1994. Following his retirement, he enjoyed serving in various ways in his church, New Life Assembly of God. He especially had a burden for missions, and always gave generously to the support of missionaries, even saving bottles and cans to redeem for extra cash to do so. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. John was preceded in death by his parents, Cleve and Amy Pugh; his eight brothers and sisters, Vernon, Lois, Bertha, Xenaphan, Anne, Opal, Jim and Esther; and his daughter, Joy Pugh. John is survived by his wife of the home, Marjorie, with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage the day before he died; his sons, Jon of the home and David (Juanita) of Phillipsburg, Kansas; granddaughters, Jessica Pugh of Phillipsburg, Kansas, Amy (Marcus) Hooper of Waxahatchie, Texas and Hannah Pugh of Phillipsburg, Kansas; three great grandchildren, Ellianna, Summer and Samuel Pugh of Phillipsburg, Kansas; brother-in-law, Charles (Mary) Thomas of Kansas City, Missouri and many friends. He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion which his family will always cherish.
PUGH`, JOHN
