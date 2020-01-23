RAYBORN, WILLIAM

William "Bud" Rayborn Cedar Rapids, Iowa Mar. 9, 1918-Jan. 18, 2020 William "Bud" Leland Rayborn, 101, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids, with his loving wife by his side. Visitation was held from 5:00 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral Service was held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the funeral home with burial in the Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Bud was born March 9, 1918, in Blockton, Iowa and spent most of his early life in Siam, Iowa. He was the son of the late Clifton Webster Rayborn of Shambaugh, and the late Nancy Arminda "Minnie" (Pace) Rayborn of Cedar Rapids. He graduated from high school in New Market and briefly attended the University of North Carolina. Bud was united in marriage to Irma Madden on June 1, 1941, in Maryville, Missouri. He was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church. He worked as an aircraft engine mechanic on B-25 Bombers prior to WWII. After Pearl Harbor, he joined the Army Air Corps. Bud trained as a pilot in single engine aircraft and became at flight engineer/bombardier on B-25 and B-29 Bombers. After the war, he moved to Cedar Rapids and with two partners, he started a wholesale electrical business, Butterfield Rayborn Electric that he ran for almost 30 years. Bud loved woodworking and traveling with his wife. Together, he and Irma traveled to 49 states and especially enjoyed a trip to Hawaii with their entire family. His love for his wife and his family was immense. Bud leaves behind a lifetime of memories and love. Survivors include his beloved wife of 78 years, Irma Oreana (Madden) Rayborn; children, Roger Arlyn and his wife Joanne (Secl) Rayborn of Cedar Rapids and Karen Kaye Finn (Brad Gordon); three granddaughters, Julie Anne (Finn) Weber and her husband, Dan of Fairfax, Stacy Marie (Finn) Kostanyan and her husband, Jack of Pasadena, California and Trisha Rae Finn of Cedar Rapids; six great-grandchildren, Trae Davin Finn of Phoenix, Arizona, Haley Anne Rohret and her fiancé, Robert Taylor of Cedar Rapids, Jake Alan Rohret of Pasadena, Madden Marie Kostanyan of Pasadena, Maci Kaye Kostanyan of Pasadena, Taren Rae Finn of Cedar Rapids and Willow Weber of Ames, Iowa; and one great-great-granddaughter, Amora Rae Finn of Phoenix. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Nancy Rayborn; siblings, Harry Rayborn, Alice Marian Young and Robert Dean Rayborn; many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at West Ridge Care Center for their compassionate care for Bud.
RAYBORN, WILLIAM
