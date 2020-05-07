John M. Regan Council Bluffs, Iowa Oct. 2, 1933-Apr. 25, 2020 John M. Regan Sr., age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 25, 2020, at Midlands Living Center. John was born in Omaha, NE., on October 2, 1933, to Howard Regan and Garland (Hawkins) Regan. He was united in marriage to Helen L. Johnson on April 7, 1951, in Council Bluffs. He is a member of Iron Workers Local 21, where he worked as a Welder-Iron Worker-Foreman. His affiliations include, 50 year member of Plumb Lodge #285, Masonic Lodge, Grand Lodge of Iowa AF & AM, Order of Eastern Star, Honorary Iron Workers Local #21. He is preceded in death by his father Howard; mother Garland Bohall, and her husband Alford Sr.; sister Jane Demsey; daughter Cathy Louise Regan; sons Robert Thomas Regan and Richard Duane Regan, Sr.; grandson Richard Duane Regan Jr.; son-in-law Richard Shears; brother Frederick L. Regan. Survivors include wife Helen L., of Council Bluffs; daughter Claudia Jean Shears, of Omaha; son John M. Regan Jr., and wife Anna, of Raymore, MO.; daughter-in-law Crystal Regan, of Blue Springs, MO.; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; sisters Beatrice K. Silsby, of Florida, Edna Mae Rogers (Leeland), Joanne Lage (Don); sister-in-law Patricia Regan; brother Alford Bohall, Jr., (Annette), all of Omaha; nieces; nephews. Memorial service for John will be in Braddyville, IA., following the Corona Virus pandemic. Memorials to Open Door Mission of Omaha.
