SCOFIELD, JOANNE

Joanne Scofield Clarinda, Iowa Aug. 19, 1935-Mar. 29, 2020 Joanne Scofield, 84, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Open visitation was held Tuesday, March 31, 2020 10:00 a.m. 7:00 p.m. at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be given in her name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Joanne Kathryn Scofield was born August 19, 1935 in Bedford, Iowa the daughter of Fred Wycoff and Helen (Wooten) Wycoff. Joanne had three brothers. She grew up in the Bedford area and graduated from Bedford High School. Joanne was united in marriage June 13, 1957 to Ellis Scofield. Two sons were born to this union, Douglas and Michael. Crocheting, quilting and sewing were favorite activities of Joanne. She had won awards for her afghans, quilts and crocheted doll clothes. Joanne had a variety of interests and enjoyed listening to country music, going to rodeos, watching car racing on TV and at the Adams County Speedway. In her early years, she drove in the demolition derby in Bedford. She also enjoyed reading and doing puzzle books. Preceding Joanne in death were her parents; husband, Ellis Scofield; brothers, Jack Wycoff and Jerry Wycoff. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Douglas Scofield of Clarinda, Iowa and Michael Scofield of Clarinda, Iowa; brothers, Joe Wycoff and wife Evelyn of Arvada, Colorado; other relatives and many friends.
