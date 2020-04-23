SEELEY, JUANITA

Juanita Adair Seeley Springfield, Missouri Mar. 18, 1926-Apr. 5, 2020 Juanita Adair Seeley passed away peacefully at the age of 94 at her daughter's home in Missouri on Sunday April 5th. She was born Juanita Adair Casey in Clarinda, Iowa on the poor side of town known as Guntown on March 18, 1926. She graduated from I.W.C.C. nursing class with highest honors. She was a nurse at M.H.I., Clarinda Mental Health Institute for many years. She was also a writer, who wrote a book about her Guntown family in years gone by. Actor Michael Landon saw it and was going to portray her grandpa, Eugene Squires, in a movie, but he sadly passed away before anything came of this. Her book was at the museum in Clarinda. Mama loved and cared for many through her years, but most of all she loved her family. She never forgot her Guntown roots. We love you, mom. You're so happy now with Jesus and loved ones.
