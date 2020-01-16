SHIELDS, WAIVE

Waive Shields Auburn, Nebraska Nov. 3, 1920-Jan. 5, 2020 Waive Shields, of Auburn, Nebraska, Iowa formerly of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center, Auburn, Nebraska. A Funeral Service was held 11:00 AM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Pastor Corey Miller officiating. Visitation with the family was held 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Ritchie Funeral Home. Interment was held at the Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Good Samaritan Care Center, Auburn, Nebraska, First Christian Church, Clarinda, Iowa or the Auburn Christian Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Surrounded by family, Waive Harriet Shields, 99 years, 2 months, and 2 days old passed away January 5, 2020 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Auburn, Nebraska. Waive was one of eleven children born to Clarence and Nellie (Pace) Mason. She and her twin brother (Warren) were born near Braddyville, Iowa on November 3, 1920. She spent most of her life in the Clarinda, Iowa area where she graduated from Clarinda High School. After high school, she went to Clarinda Junior College where she obtained a county teaching certificate. She then taught school and worked at Lisle Corporation. She met Reid W. Shields on a blind date. They later wed during World War II in Corvallis, Oregon on May 22, 1945. Two children were born to this union: Harriet and Frank. After Reid's discharge from the U.S. Navy they moved to a farm near Siam, Iowa. Waive earned her bachelor's degree from Northwest Missouri State University and her master's degree from the University of Missouri. She taught 29 years mostly in the Bedford Community School System. She retired in 1984. After Reid's death in 1986, Waive moved to Clarinda, Iowa, her "home town". Years later, due to some health issues, she moved to Auburn, Nebraska to be near her daughter and son-in-law. Waived loved her family. Between her family and her husband's family there were many siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family gatherings were frequent and cherished. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and spent many years attending their activities. She loved playing games and was quite good at the daily cross-word puzzles. Waive enjoyed cooking and especially liked trying new recipes. She also liked to entertain. Many years she hosted a Christmas open-house for neighbors, family and friends. She was active in her church circle where she served with some of her closest friends. She enjoyed writing letters and sending cards. She seldom forgot to send a card for a birthday or special occasion. Just this last Christmas she sent a plethora of cards. Waive was an active member of the First Christian Church in Clarinda, Iowa and later transferred her membership to the Christian Church in Auburn, Nebraska. She belonged to Sarah Circle, Mary Martha Circle, Daughters of the American Revolution, Semper Fidelis Sorority, Highland Chapter OES in Siam, Iowa and Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Reid W. Shields; son, Frank W. Shields; sisters, Clara Cabbage, Dorothy Price, Helen Jane Evans, Edris Fann and brothers, Paul, Arvey, Merrill, Lowell and Warren Mason. Waive is survived by her daughter, Harriet (Lavell) Clark of Auburn, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Debra Shields of Cape May, New Jersey; grandchildren, Nathan (Lisa) Clark of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Angie (Dustin) Shields of Richardson, Texas, Kelli (Chris) Hanley of Upper Holland, Pennsylvania, Seth Shields of Conburi, Thailand, Tyler Shields of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jesse Washburn of Clarinda, Iowa; sister, Lee Bailey of Littleton, Colorado; and sisters-in-law, Billie Rollstin of Williamston, Michigan and Pilar Mason of Winnetka, California; step-grandchildren, Gary (Tiffany) Honeyman of Gretna, Nebraska, Audra Honeyman of Atlantic, Iowa and Scott (Torrie) Honeyman of Clarinda, Iowa; 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
