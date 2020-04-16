SKALBERG, TERRY

Terry Skalberg Red Oak, Iowa Oct. 8, 1947-Apr. 5, 2020 Terry Gene Skalberg, age 72, passed away on April 5, 2020 at Gosnell Hospice Hospital in Scarborough, Maine due to complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Dementia. He was born in Red Oak, Iowa on October 8, 1947, a son of the late Carroll and Dorothy (Carlson) Skalberg. After graduating from Shenandoah High School, Terry engaged in farming. He owned and operated S&L Grain with Jack Linquist, and then started his own trucking business, Southwest Iowa Rock and Sand, in 1981 which he retired from in 2017. Terry joined the Iowa National Guard and was enrolled for six years with the Shenandoah unit. He married Marsha Meyer May 25, 1968 and this union was blessed with four children, Cari Ann, Todd Michael, Tara Renae and Trevor Gene. Terry loved raising cattle, hogs and other animals such as donkeys, goats, sheep, potbelly pigs, geese, guineas, and buffalo. Terry loved racing whether it was drag racing or stock car racing. He once raced a racehorse with his 1964 Corvette. He won Point Championship at Adams County Speedway in Corning, Iowa three years in a row. He loved his time at the Rainbow Cafe, and he loved pulling tricks on his friends. He loved having weiner roasts and roasting marshmallows at a picnic area he made by our pond. He loved flipping 'cookies' on the highway with the grandkids. He was proud to have taught our nephew TJ all of the ins and outs of trucking. He was proud to do all of the maintenance work on our trucks from overhauling motors to changing tires etc. He was predeceased by his parents, Carroll and Dorothy Skalberg, brother Donnie James Skalberg, daughters Cari Ann and Tara Renae. Terry is survived by his wife, Marsha (Meyer) Skalberg, his children Todd Skalberg and wife Angeli, and Trevor and wife Holly. His sister Carole Ann Coughlin and husband Don, brother Randy Skalberg and wife Jamie, seven grandchildren, Chelsea Scribner and husband Brian, Olivia Skalberg, Lydia Brandt and husband Marc, Kali Caceres and husband Mario, Ellie Skalberg, Isaiah Skalberg and Sofie Skalberg along with a great grandson, Malachai Caceres, special nephew TJ Skalberg and wife Kristie, along with many more nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Nishna Valley Church of Shenandoah or Gosnell Hospice Hospital at Scarborough Maine. We thank each of you ahead of time for your support and comfort during this difficult time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.