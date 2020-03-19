SMITH, RANDY

Randy Smith Clarinda, Iowa Jan. 4, 1952-Mar. 9, 2020 Randy Smith, 68, of Clarinda, Iowa entered into peace Monday, March 9, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral Services were held 11:00 Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa with Scott Davison officiating. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Randall Dean Smith was born January 4, 1952 in Maryville, Missouri, the son of Adrion Smith and Ethel Lenora (Gaddis) Smith. He grew up in the Braddyville area and graduated from South Page High School in 1971. Randy was united in marriage March 7, 1981 to Carol Roxanne (Roxy) Ludvig in Clarinda, Iowa at the First Christian Church. They were blessed with two sons, Garth and Zach. While growing up, Randy worked on various farms, helping out with the farm work and at the Braddyville Gas Station. He worked for the Page County Road Department for 29 years. In his retirement he enjoyed working at Antique Johns Auction and mowing lawns. Visiting and joking with friends and telling old stories were Randy's greatest pleasures. He was a "people person" and loved helping others. He loved animals, especially cats and was always bringing home an animal in need much to the dismay of his family. Preceding Randy in death were his parents; infant son, Garth William Smith; sister, Barbara Peterson; brother-in-law, John Strand. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Roxy Smith of Clarinda, Iowa; son, Zach Smith (Emma Valmore) of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, Rick Smith (Sheryl) of Maryville, Missouri and their children, Pam (Greg), Scott, Chuck, and Amy; brother, Rodger Smith (Kyle) of Runnells, Iowa and their children, Shannon, Michael, Stephen, Matthew; sister, Connie Strand of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri and her children, Tracy, Shawn, Jett, Jovi; sister, Lisa Smith of New Sharon, Iowa and her son, Adrian; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Frank) Topolmski of Phoenix, Arizona, Mary Ludvig of Phoenix, Arizona, Aleana Powell (Dwayne) of Elizabeth Town, Kentucky, Bernice Sanders of Utah, Shirley Craig of Illinois; brother-in-law, Andy Jewell (Sarah) of Ohio; other relatives and many friends.
